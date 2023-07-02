ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $118.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

