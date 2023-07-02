Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 79,281 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,281 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Nucor worth $25,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average is $150.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

