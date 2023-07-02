Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Amdocs worth $24,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

