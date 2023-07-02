Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $26.58 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190,371 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $26,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLO opened at $117.30 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average is $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

