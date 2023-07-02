Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $25,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $444.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

