Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 148,400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,814 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 148,400 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile



ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

