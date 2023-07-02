Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 2,320 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $460.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

