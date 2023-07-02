Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 67,800 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $26,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 213,872,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.80 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

