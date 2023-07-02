Arweave (AR) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Arweave has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $187.99 million and $8.39 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $5.63 or 0.00018439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

