Ashland (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Mizuho

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. Ashland has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Ashland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,890,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

