ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) to Issue $1.91 Dividend

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.9078 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

ASUSTeK Computer Price Performance

Shares of ASUUY opened at $50.00 on Friday. ASUSTeK Computer has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised ASUSTeK Computer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

ASUSTeK Computer Company Profile

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.

Further Reading

