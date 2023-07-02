Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $159.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.17.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
