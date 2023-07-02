Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $159.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

