Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $959.31

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 959.31 ($12.20) and traded as low as GBX 845.01 ($10.74). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 852 ($10.83), with a volume of 20,582 shares changing hands.

AVON has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.80) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 908.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 958.41. The company has a market capitalization of £257.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42,600.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is 185,000.00%.

In other news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £83,800 ($106,548.00). Also, insider Jos Sclater purchased 23,066 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 848 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £195,599.68 ($248,696.35). Insiders bought a total of 33,082 shares of company stock worth $27,955,152 over the last ninety days. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

