Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $39.44 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

