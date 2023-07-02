B. Riley Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $27.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOVA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

