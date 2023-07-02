B. Riley Lowers Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $62.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMRC. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 989.6% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 59,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 297,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.