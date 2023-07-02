BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.42

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $11.85. BAE Systems shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 3,032 shares traded.

BAE Systems Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

