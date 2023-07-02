Bank of America Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $360.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.53.

RH Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RH opened at $329.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.53. RH has a twelve month low of $210.00 and a twelve month high of $351.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

See Also

