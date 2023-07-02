Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,678 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average of $142.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

