Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 21,360 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.