Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 945 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after acquiring an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $94,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,942,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $269.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.05 and its 200-day moving average is $296.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.05.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

