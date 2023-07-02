Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,403 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK opened at $106.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.61. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $116.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.