Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 703 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $169.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.29 and its 200 day moving average is $214.44. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

