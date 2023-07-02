Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Plug Power by 20.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 528.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 91.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $10.39 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

