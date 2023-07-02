Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

