Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $788.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $697.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.63 and a 52 week high of $795.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

