Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $142.75 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.01 and its 200 day moving average is $148.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

