Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,195 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

