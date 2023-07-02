Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 152.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $98,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $145.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

