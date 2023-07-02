Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Newmont by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Trading Up 1.7 %

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.66 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

