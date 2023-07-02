Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.34 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Leidos by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Leidos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,327,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Leidos by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Leidos Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $88.48 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.