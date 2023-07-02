Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 153.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $261.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.22. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.10.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

