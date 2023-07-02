Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,709 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.