Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 276.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 27.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.6 %

FICO opened at $809.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $767.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $815.64.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

