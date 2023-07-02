Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 128,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

