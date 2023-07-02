Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RWO opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.