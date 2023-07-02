Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $341.94 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $344.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

