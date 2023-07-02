Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 31,915 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 355,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,504 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,590,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 681,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.