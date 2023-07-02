Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 7,600 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.96. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.