Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,935 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.