Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $561.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

