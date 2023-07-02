Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $740,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $1,700,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Boeing by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

