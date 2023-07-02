Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,425 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

HCA opened at $303.48 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

