Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,909 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,406 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,490. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $94.33 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

