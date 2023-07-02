Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,900 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SBA Communications by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.21.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $231.76 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.11 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

