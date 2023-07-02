Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 9,300 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMT opened at $193.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.71.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.64.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.