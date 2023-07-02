Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $373.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.80. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

