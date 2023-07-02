Barclays Lowers Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$13.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $8.67.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

