Barclays Raises Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 4,250

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($50.86) to GBX 4,250 ($54.04) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,780 ($48.06) to GBX 3,990 ($50.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.86) to GBX 4,200 ($53.40) in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt raised Whitbread to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($54.67) to GBX 4,400 ($55.94) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

WTBDY stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.22%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

