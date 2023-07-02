Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.96

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.96 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.69). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 131.75 ($1.68), with a volume of 115,684 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.93. The company has a market capitalization of £204.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,587.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88.

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Begbies Traynor Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

In other news, insider John M. May purchased 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £37,465.20 ($47,635.35). 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

